Pennsylvania man steals mom's car before backing over her and fleeing scene, police say

Nicole Darrah
John Spencer, 23, has been accused of stealing his mother's car and backing over her and a man as he drove away.

Authorities in Pennsylvania say that a man who stole his mother's car backed over her and another man before driving away, later saying, "I think I killed my mom."

John Spencer, 23, of Tarentum, allegedly took the 2008 Chevrolet Impala on Monday around 8 p.m. and hit his mother and a neighbor when they tried to stop him, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported.

Spencer reportedly crashed the car less than 10 minutes later. Authorities allege Spencer then asked a group of passers-by — who he happened to know — if they could drive him to a bar nearby.

During the ride, the 23-year-old allegedly said aloud five times, "I think I killed my mom." He later reportedly said, "I hope my mom isn't dead, or I'll be going to jail for a long time."

Police discovered Spencer walking along a road after getting dropped off at the bar. Spencer, the Review reported, citing an affidavit, apparently asked, "Can you believe I walked away from that crash?"

Spencer reportedly faces a slew of charges, including two counts of felony aggravated assault by vehicle. He was arraigned and ordered to be held at the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Spencer's mother was being treated at a hospital after the incident, while the injured man was treated and released.

