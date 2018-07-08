Pennsylvania man steals mom's car before backing over her and fleeing scene, police say

Authorities in Pennsylvania say that a man who stole his mother's car backed over her and another man before driving away, later saying, "I think I killed my mom."

John Spencer, 23, of Tarentum, allegedly took the 2008 Chevrolet Impala on Monday around 8 p.m. and hit his mother and a neighbor when they tried to stop him, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported.

Spencer reportedly crashed the car less than 10 minutes later. Authorities allege Spencer then asked a group of passers-by — who he happened to know — if they could drive him to a bar nearby.

During the ride, the 23-year-old allegedly said aloud five times, "I think I killed my mom." He later reportedly said, "I hope my mom isn't dead, or I'll be going to jail for a long time."

Police discovered Spencer walking along a road after getting dropped off at the bar. Spencer, the Review reported, citing an affidavit, apparently asked, "Can you believe I walked away from that crash?"

Spencer reportedly faces a slew of charges, including two counts of felony aggravated assault by vehicle. He was arraigned and ordered to be held at the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Spencer's mother was being treated at a hospital after the incident, while the injured man was treated and released.