US service member killed, two wounded in 'apparent insider attack' in Afghanistan
A U.S. service member has been killed and two others were wounded in an "apparent insider attack" in southern Afghanistan on Saturday, according to NATO.
The two wounded service members were being treated for injuries and said to be in stable condition, NATO said in a statement.
The names of the service members will not be released until their next of kin were notified.
