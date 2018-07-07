Father, 4 daughters killed in Delaware crash, mother survives

A New Jersey man and his four daughters aged 13-20 have been killed in a crash in Delaware, state police said Saturday.

The lone survivor was the man’s 53-year-old wife who was in the front passenger seat. The crash occurred Friday afternoon on State Route 1 Highway in Townsend. They were in a 1998 Toyota Sienna.

State police said the man was 61 and two of the children were 13. The other two children were 20 and 17.

Blue and red tarps covering the Sienna vehicle with its front-end smashed were seen in photos taken from the scene of the fatal collision.

A southbound 2007 Ford F-350 pickup crossed the median and struck a 2002 Mercury Sable traveling northbound, Delaware State Police Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said, according to Philadelphia's Fox 29.

The Sable came to rest on the median, while the pickup continued to travel southbound in the northbound lanes and was hit by a minivan carrying the New Jersey man and his family, Jaffe said.

"I cannot imagine what they're going through. To lose four children in a crash is just something that's unheard of," she said.

The man and his wife were wearing seatbelts, police said. The girls were not.

The driver of the pickup, a 44-year-old man from East New Market, Md., and his passenger were treated and released, police said. They were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Sable, a 24-yearold man from Bethlehem, Pa., was also treated and released. He was wearing a seatbelt, police said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, police said.

April Kinsey, a resident of the nearby neighborhood, told the News Journal of Wilmington that she covered her mouth after she found out the severity of the car wreck.

“It’s sad, but it doesn’t surprise me,” she said, adding that the stretch of the highway sees frequent crashes.

The vehicle's roof appeared to have been cut off by rescue workers and was lying upside down on the ground nearby.

"It's certainly heartbreaking. As you can imagine those of us that have family and children ... I feel so bad for this family," Jaffe said.

The two occupants of the pickup truck and the single occupant of the car were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Near the crash site was a maroon extended-cab pickup truck, which appeared to be a commercial vehicle, with its passenger side caved in.

The multi-fatal crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Route 1, the state's major north-south artery, near Townsend, roughly 22 miles northwest of Dover, Del.

Dozens of emergency personnel responded to the scene as authorities worked to clear debris, the News Journal reported.

The names of those killed in the crash were not immediately released.

It was also not immediately clear what the relationship of the victims were or where they were going.

The Delaware State Police Collison Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.