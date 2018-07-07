Expand / Collapse search
Armed, barricaded suspect may be former NBA, UCLA basketball star: report

Amy Lieu
By | Fox News
Authorities said a man fired at police and barricaded himself in a Sherman Oaks, Calif., home on Friday.

A man believed to be a former NBA and UCLA basketball player opened fire at police and barricaded himself inside a Southern California residence Friday night, a report said.  

The man, said to be in his mid-20s, shot at the officers after his mother called the authorities and said her son was “acting erratically,” Los Angeles’ KABC-TV reported, citing authorities. 

At least 30 residents surrounding the Sherman Oaks, Calif., home were evacuated, the report said. 

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man.  

The officers returned fire, but none was injured in the shooting, authorities said. SWAT personnel also were on-scene.

Although officers could not communicate with the man after the shooting, they believe the man is still alive, the report said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

