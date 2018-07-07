Adult, 4 children from NJ killed in Delaware crash of minivan, pickup truck

A deadly crash Friday in Delaware killed a New Jersey family of one adult and four children, police said.

Blue and red tarps covering a white passenger vehicle with its front-end smashed were seen in photos taken from the scene of the fatal collision.

A southbound pickup truck crossed the median and struck the northbound passenger car, Delaware State Police Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said, according to Philadelphia's Fox 29.

The car came to rest on the median, while the pickup truck continued to travel southbound in the northbound lanes and was hit by a minivan carrying the New Jersey family, Jaffe said.

"I cannot imagine what they're going through. To lose four children in a crash is just something that's unheard of," she said.

The other adult in the vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, reports said.

Police didn't immediately know the ages of the children or what part of New Jersey the family was from, Jaffe said.

April Kinsey, a resident of the nearby neighborhood, told the News Journal of Wilmington that she covered her mouth after she found out the severity of the car wreck.

“It’s sad, but it doesn’t surprise me,” she said, adding that the stretch of the highway sees frequent crashes.

The vehicle's roof appeared to have been cut off by rescue workers and was lying upside down on the ground nearby.

"It's certainly heartbreaking. As you can imagine those of us that have family and children ... I feel so bad for this family," Jaffe said.

The two occupants of the pickup truck and the single occupant of the car were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Near the crash site was a maroon extended-cab pickup truck, which appeared to be a commercial vehicle, with its passenger side caved in.

The multi-fatal crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Route 1, the state's major north-south artery, near Townsend, roughly 22 miles northwest of Dover, Del.

Dozens of emergency personnel responded to the scene as authorities worked to clear debris, the News Journal reported.

The names of those killed in the crash were not immediately released.

It was also not immediately clear what the relationship of the victims were or where they were going.

The Delaware State Police Collison Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.