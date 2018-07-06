Florida man claims pro-Trump flag was motivation behind Fourth of July assault

A Florida man said he was assaulted by a man in his neighborhood because he had a "Make America Great Again" flag in his yard to show support for President Trump.

Jeff Good, of Boynton Beach, said he was watching fireworks from his driveway on the Fourth of July when an unidentified man in a small vehicle pulled up, WPTV reported. Good and the man then exchanged some words about the president.

“He was saying vile things about our president,” Good told WFTS.

The man allegedly asked Good to remove the flag. When he refused, Good said the man punched him in the face. Good attempted to retaliate, but he said the man began to drive away – with his arm still stuck in the car.

He told WPTV he was dragged about 30 feet.

A Boynton Beach police spokeswoman told Fox News officers were called to the residence the next morning. The suspect is described as a white male with a silver compact car.

“We have a very limited description” of the suspect, Stephanie H. Slater, public information officer for the Boynton Beach Police Department, told Fox News on Friday. “We’re hoping if there are neighbors in the area who have home surveillance if they can check their video cameras.”

Good has abrasions on both palms and bruising on his elbows and right hip, according to the police report.

“My political goal here is just to express my love for this president,” Good said. “For somebody to punch you in the face for just presenting a flag to the public, that’s enough said right there.”

Good’s flag sits in the middle of his yard, near the road and flanked by palm trees.

“He’ll still be the president tomorrow and the day after,” he said. “So might as well keep the flag there today, tomorrow and the day after.”

TEXAS TEEN SAYS HE HAD DRINK THROWN AT HIM BECAUSE HE WAS WEARING PRO-TRUMP HAT

Neighbor and friend Donald Tarca Jr., who is also a Trump supporter, took to social media in an attempt to find the alleged attacker. He said he encouraged Good to file a police report and even posted a sign in his own yard.

Tarca told Fox News he’s lived in the neighborhood for about 30 years, and while sometimes passers-by will make comments or vulgar gestures because of his own pro-Trump signs, he has never been physically assaulted.

He said he “hopes for some justice” for his neighbor, adding that they “refuse to be intimidated.”

Earlier this week, police in San Antonio, Texas, arrested a man for allegedly hurling a drink at a teenager in a Whataburger restaurant before stealing his "Make America Great Again” cap. The teenager’s plight caught the attention of Donald Trump Jr., who offered to send him a new, signed hat.