Work to fix Philadelphia water main break could take months

City officials say work to repair a 48-inch water main that burst and flooded a section of central Philadelphia's streets could take several months.

Philadelphia Water Department spokesman John DiGiulio says the intersection where the water main burst would remain closed until work is finished. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports repairs will include wider excavation of a sink hole that opened up after the water main break.

DiGiulio says the cause of the break will not be known until the main is removed and tested.

The early Tuesday break spilled about 15 million gallons of water onto the streets surrounding the intersection, knocking out electricity to multiple homes and businesses in the area.

There is no estimate yet as to the cost of damage caused by the water.

