FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump slams OPEC over gas prices; porn star lawyer eyes 2020 presidential run

Developing now, Thursday, July 5, 2018

· President Trump pointed criticism at the OPEC oil cartel on Twitter Wednesday, saying it was "doing little to help" high gas prices in the U.S.

· President Trump praised the U.S. military on Wednesday for keeping America "safe, strong, proud, mighty and free" and thanked members for putting their lives on the line

· Michael Avenatti, the attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels, set off Independence Day fireworks on Twitter Wednesday when he declared that he would run for president in 2020, citing certain stipulations

· A woman was escorted down from the Statue of Liberty on Wednesday after she scaled the bottom part of the national monument in protest of U.S. immigration policy, sparking a nearly four-hour standoff with authorities.

· A British couple hospitalized in critical condition were exposed to the same nerve agent that nearly killed former Russia spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in March, Police said Wednesday

THE LEAD STORY - ‘REDUCE PRICING NOW’: President Trump aimed criticism at the OPEC oil cartel on Twitter Wednesday, saying it was "doing little to help" high gas prices in the U.S. … "If anything, they are driving prices higher as the United States defends many of their members for very little $’s," Trump claimed in a tweet on Wednesday. "This must be a two way street. REDUCE PRICING NOW!" Last month, OPEC's 15 member states agreed to pump one million barrels more crude oil daily, a move that should help contain the recent rise in global energy prices. However, there has been little discernible effect on American gas prices.

HONORING THE MILITARY: President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised U.S. service members for keeping America "safe, strong, proud, mighty and free" and used the Independence Day holiday to thank them for being willing to put their lives on the line in defense of the nation … "Two hundred and 42 years ago on July 4, 1776, America's founders adopted the Declaration of independence and changed the course of human history," said Trump, addressing hundreds of military families attending a White House picnic from a balcony overlooking the South Lawn of the White House. "But our freedom exists only because there are brave Americans willing to give their lives, to defend it and defend our great country," added Trump, who was accompanied by his wife, Melania. "America's liberty has been earned through the blood, sweat and sacrifice of American patriots."

PORN STAR LAWYER FOR PRESIDENT? – Michael Avenatti, the attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels, set off Independence Day fireworks on Twitter Wednesday when he declared that he would run for president in 2020 if President Trump seeks re-election and if Avenatti believes no other candidate can win … Avenatti tweeted Wednesday morning that "only a street fighter has a chance at displacing the 'King.' Otherwise, this country and its principles will be in pieces and non-recognizable."

The tweet accompanied a photograph of the New York Daily News front page featuring Trump in clown makeup and wearing a broken crown. In response, Brian Krassenstein -- a somewhat notorious member of so-called "#Resistance Twitter" -- asked Avenatti, "When are you announcing your 2020 run? Avenatti answered: "IF (big) he seeks re-election, I will run, but only if I think that there is no other candidate in the race that has a REAL chance at beating him. We can't relive 2016. I love this country, our values and our people too much to sit by while they are destroyed." Both tweets were accompanied by the hashtags "#FightClub" and "#Basta", the Italian word meaning enough.

CLIMBER CAUGHT: A woman was escorted down from the Statue of Liberty on Wednesday after she scaled the bottom part of the national monument in protest of U.S. immigration policy, sparking a nearly four-hour standoff with authorities … The woman, identified as Therese Okoumou, appeared to be sitting near the feet of Lady Liberty — roughly 25 feet above the monument's observation point. She was apprehended by police Wednesday, hours after she ascended the monument on Independence Day. Video taken by news helicopters showed two New York Police Department officers, attached to tethers, climb up to the base around 6:15 p.m. — the time of the park's closing — and apprehend the woman. The park was shut down hours before closing time and was evacuated as a precaution, a National Park Service official told Fox News.

UK COUPLE POISONED: A British couple hospitalized in critical condition were exposed to the same nerve agent that nearly killed former Russia spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in March, London's Metropolitan Police said Wednesday … Authorities did not say whether the couple, identified by multiple media outlets as 45-year-old Charlie Rowley and 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess, were exposed to the same batch of Novichok that poisoned Sergei and Yulia Skripal. Samples from both patients had been sent to the Porton Down defense research laboratory for testing. Metropolitan Police spokesman Neil Basu said the agency's counterterrorism officers were leading the investigation. "The possibility that these two investigations might be linked is clearly a line of enquiry for us," said Basu, who added that there was "nothing" in the couple's background to suggest that they were targeted for poisoning.

No one else has reported similar symptoms to the victims. Wiltshire Police declared a "major incident" earlier Wednesday, four days after the couple were found unconscious at a home in Amesbury. Amesbury is eight miles from Salisbury, where the Skripals were found unconscious March 4.

EX-DEMOCRAT SAYS PARTY HAS ‘NO FUTURE’: “I think what they don’t understand is that their party has no future. It’s over … People are leaving the left by tens of thousands.” -- Brandon Straka, creator of the "#WalkAway Campaign," on “The Ingraham Angle,” explaining why he chose to leave the Democratic party. WATCH

WHO’S TO BLAME?: "One side is more guilty than the other." -- Conservative radio host David Webb, on “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” debating former Clinton aide Mo Elleithee over the continued incivility in politics. WATCH

1947: Larry Doby made his debut with the Cleveland Indians, becoming the first black player in the American League three months after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in the National League.

1811: Venezuela became the first South American country to declare independence from Spain.

1687: Isaac Newton first published his Principia Mathematica, a three-volume work setting out his mathematical principles of natural philosophy.

