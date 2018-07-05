Dog dies after being left in hot car outside Alabama Walmart

A dog has died after being trapped in a hot car for several hours, Alabama police say.

Officers were unable to revive a dog late Wednesday morning despite rescuing her from a hot car parked outside a Walmart in Trussville, Alabama.

Surveillance video shows the car was in the parking lot for several hours in the hot temperatures, Trussville Police told The Associated Press. Investigators added that store employees paged the driver, but there was no response.

After freeing the dog from the vehicle, police and onlookers desperately tried to save the dog before she died.

Although temperatures were in the upper 80s, temperatures in the Birmingham suburb reached the upper 90s at the time of the dog’s death, CBS 42 Storm Team Meteorologist Sarah Cantey reported.

“It started out very frustrating because you couldn’t get to the dog,” eyewitness Stacy Guthrie told The Associated Press. “Once they got her out, she was still breathing and it was just kind of touch-and-go at that moment. When the officer said she was no longer breathing, it was heartbreaking.”

It’s not immediately clear where the owner was while the dog was stuck in the hot car.