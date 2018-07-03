Illinois boy, 10, breaks into aquatic center, drowns in pool

An Illinois boy drowned Tuesday after apparently swimming in a pool facility that was closed.

Police in Park Forest, roughly 33 miles south of Chicago, pulled 10-year-old Jaleel Drayton from a pool at the Park Forest Aqua Center.

Drayton's relatives had reported him missing around 4 a.m. Tuesday. A family member found his clothing near a pool at the facility as investigators and family members searched for the boy.

When his body was spotted by an officer in a pool, they pulled Drayton from the water and performed CPR. Drayton was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The aqua center, which is outdoors and has several large pools, was closed Tuesday as police investigated the incident.

