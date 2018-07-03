FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump interviews 4 potential Supreme Court nominees; Obama officials sought in Trump-Russia probe

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

President Trump says he interviewed four potential nominees for the Supreme Court Monday, as the White House organized a team to support his soon-to-be-announced pick

President Trump warns the World Trade Organization the U.S. will do 'something' if not treated properly, slams 'underspending' NATO allies ahead of key summit

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes wants 10 officials from the Obama administration to testify before Congress about the Russia investigation

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is heading back to North Korea on July 5 in his third trip to the region, the White House announced

The murder suspect in last week's shooting at the Capital Gazette allegedly sent threatening letters prior to the newsroom rampage, police revealed Monday

THE LEAD STORY - IN TRUMP'S COURT: President Trump said Monday he interviewed four potential candidates for Supreme Court, moving swiftly to choose a nominee as Democrats launch preemptive attacks against his eventual pick to succeed Justice Anthony Kennedy ... “During the morning, I interviewed and met with four potential justices of our great Supreme Court,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office as he met with the Dutch prime minister. “They are outstanding people. They are really incredible people in so many different ways, academically and every other way, and I had a very, very interesting morning.”

The president said he plans to meet with two or three more potential picks and will be making a decision “over the next few days.” The interviews came as the White House on Monday mobilized a team to support the president’s soon-to-be announced Supreme Court. The newly organized team of White House and administration personnel is setting up shop in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next door to the West Wing of the White House.

TRUMP TO WTO: CHANGE YOUR WAYS: President Trump warned that "we will be doing something" if the World Trade Organization doesn't start treating the U.S. "properly," amid reports that the White House is seeking more flexibility to impose unilateral tariffs ... The president's Oval Office comments came the same day it was revealed that Trump had slammed "underspending" NATO allies, including Germany, Norway, and Canada, in harshly worded letters issued last month. The missives complained of "growing frustration in the United States that some allies have not stepped up as promised," The New York Times reported. Trump has said repeatedly that NATO allies have not lived up to their commitments to pay more toward defense spending. The two developments essentially served as a one-two punch from the White House ahead of next week's NATO summit in Brussels, followed by a scheduled, closely-watched summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Andy Puzder: Trump's trade critics are wrong -- His tariffs could bring major benefits to America

WILL OBAMA OFFICIALS FEEL SOME HEAT OVER RUSSIA? - The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is calling for 10 government officials who served at the State Department or White House during the Obama administration to testify in Congress about the Russia probe as he investigates possible government surveillance abuse during the 2016 election ... In a letter sent to a pair of congressional committees, Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., asked the Oversight and Judiciary Committees to take steps to interview former State Department officials Elizabeth Dibble, Jonathan Finer, Kathleen Kavalec, Lewis Lukens, Victoria Nuland, Thomas Williams and Jonathan Winer, as well as former Obama White House officials Jake Sullivan, Colin Kahl and Shailagh Murray.

Dibble is the former deputy chief of mission at the U.S. embassy in London, a city where other figures in the Russia investigation were operating. Winer, a former Obama State Department official, has acknowledged he had regular contact with ex-British spy Christopher Steele, the author of the controversial anti-Trump dossier.

'MAKING PROGRESS' IN NORTH KOREA: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will depart for his third trip to North Korea on July 5, the White House announced ... Pompeo will visit Pyongyang for two days before heading to Tokyo to meet with South Korean and Japanese officials, according to State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert. "We're continuing to make progress," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said at Monday's press briefing.

Pompeo last visited Pyongyang in May ahead of the Trump-Kim summit and traveled there secretly in early April while he was director of the CIA. The July 5 visit comes amid reports that North Korea has been secretly expanding a major missile plant, potentially suggesting that the country doesn't plan to fully divest itself of its nuclear ambitions.

'THIS IS YOUR RECEIPT': Jarrod W. Ramos, the man suspected of killing five people during an attack on the Capital Gazette newspaper last week in Annapolis, Maryland, sent multiple threatening letters prior to the shooting, police revealed on Monday ... The paper’s former attorney gave police mail he received at his law office on Monday, the newspaper's former publisher Thomas Marquardt told The Baltimore Sun. One of those documents, dated June 28 – the same day as the shooting – allegedly included a letter from Ramos in which he said he was en route to the paper “with the objective of killing every person present.”

The letter was written in the form of a “Motion for Reconsideration” by a Maryland court following a 2016 refusal to hear Ramos’ defamation case that he had filed against the outlet. That stemmed from a 2011 column published in the paper about a criminal harassment charge against Ramos that was filed by a former high school classmate. “You were too cowardly to confront those lies, and this is your receipt,” he allegedly wrote.

SOMEBODY'S WATCHING ME: "We can't live in fear, and they don't scare me." – Rep. Louie Gohmert, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," revealing that he believes the Justice Department is "spying" on him. WATCH

SOCIALISM'S MILLENNIAL APPEAL EXPLAINED: "The Cold War is so far behind us... that socialism has lost its connotation and association with the rivers of blood that were spilled in its name." – Columnist Jonah Goldberg, on "The Story with Martha MacCallum," explaining why an increasing number of young people appear to be embracing socialism and far-left policies. WATCH

Peter Morici: Trump's birthday gift to America - A booming economy.

Charlie Daniels: I believe the American Dream is still alive, I live it every day.

9/11 hero donor meets woman whose life he saved.

'Black Hawk Down' veteran now deployed in fight against opioids.

Bid to split California into 3 states gains traction – could it really happen?

Brian Ross out at ABC News months after botched report Donald Trump, Russia tanked stock market.

2024 Summer Olympics will include video games: Gamer World News Entertainment CEO.

Eric Trump rushes into NYC traffic to save ailing woman.

'Feminist' comedian Michelle Wolf launches outrageous, vulgar attack on Ivanka Trump.

EPA's Pruitt confronted by teacher at Washington restaurant, report says.

ObamaCare's future becomes big issue in midterm elections.

FOX News Halftime Report: Top Dem Senate recruit won't back Schumer.

Judge rules DHS must consider detained asylum-seekers' parole on case-by-case basis.

Sen. Rand Paul says man arrested for threatening to kill him and 'chop up' family with an ax.

Rachel Dolezal, also known as Nkechi Diallo, booked and released on welfare fraud, other charges.

Wanda Barzee denied parole in Elizabeth Smart kidnapping.

Lawyer accused of murdering his wife in 1973, staging car crash to cover it up, is convicted.

July 4: Which markets are closed?

U.S. retail vacancies marginally rise in second quarter: report.

These tax changes go into effect in July.

Kathy Ireland ventures into shipping container business.

Best Buy cuts back on CD sales.

You're probably approaching your Social Security claiming decision all wrong.

Steve Hilton: I didn’t get the true genius of America’s founders till I moved here. Here's what worries me now.

Juan Williams: July Fourth finds Americans deeply divided, yet with something incredible to celebrate.

Stephen L. Miller: With Ocasio-Cortez's rise, Democrats now own their loony far-left flank.

'Last Man Standing' Season 7 will have to recast two key cast members who aren't returning.

Stan Lee's former business manager pleads not guilty to filing false police reports.

Richard 'Old Man' Harrison of 'Pawn Stars' laid to rest.

Bear recorded relaxing in hot tub, drinking margarita.

Chernobyl's radioactive 'wildlife preserve' spawns growing wolf population.

Razor company earns praise for showing women with body hair.

1987: British millionaire Richard Branson and Per Lindstrand become the first hot-air balloon travelers to cross the Atlantic, parachuting into the sea as their craft went down off the Scottish coast.

1971: Jim Morrison of The Doors dies in Paris at age 27.

1863: The three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania ends in a major victory for the North as Confederate troops fail to breach Union positions during an assault known as Pickett's Charge.

