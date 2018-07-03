Ex-Klan leader resigns role at Connecticut VFW post

A day after voicing support for a Veterans of Foreign Wars leader in Connecticut convicted for bigotry crimes as a Ku Klux Klan member, the group says it does not tolerate racism and the man has resigned.

The VFW national commander said Tuesday that Scott E. Palmer stepped down as senior vice commander of Post 591 in Wallingford. A national VFW spokesman said previously it did not have concerns about Palmer's service.

The Record-Journal newspaper reported that Palmer was among several Klansmen arrested as a part of a hate crimes investigation in the 1990s. Palmer was convicted of intimidation for punching a customer outside a gay bar. Palmer did not respond to calls seeking comment.

The local VFW's Facebook page says they removed Palmer. Officials there deferred questions to the national VFW.

___

Information from: Record-Journal, http://www.record-journal.com