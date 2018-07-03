2nd Liberian man convicted in US immigration fraud case

A Pennsylvania man accused of lying on his U.S. immigration forms about his ties to Liberian war criminals has been convicted of fraud.

Jucontee Thomas Woewiyu was convicted Tuesday after a three-week trial that included testimony from foreign reporters and intelligence officials. He was convicted on 11 perjury, immigration fraud and other charges stemming from answers he gave on a 2006 application for citizenship, saying he never took part in the overthrow of a government.

Immigration and human rights investigators say he was part of Charles Taylor's National Patriotic Front of Liberia, which sparked a multifaction tribal conflict and civil war.

He said whatever he did or didn't do had nothing to do with his immigration.

He's the second Liberian man convicted of lying about a role in the west African country's civil wars.