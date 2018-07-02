New York state trooper killed responding to domestic dispute, official says

A New York state trooper was killed responding to a domestic disturbance call Monday, an official told the Associated Press. The suspect was also killed.

The trooper, who wasn’t immediately identified, was killed while responding to a report of a domestic dispute south of Corning, near the Pennsylvania border.

The suspect wasn’t immediately identified and the details around the domestic dispute weren’t released.

The shooting occurred near SUNY Corning Community College, which prompted a massive police response. The college said in a Facebook post there was no threat to campus.

“All offices are open. The State Police are investigating the incident and are using one of the College's parking lots as a Command Center. All questions should be referred to the State Police,” the college said.

Since the start of 2018, at least 46 law enforcement officers across the U.S. have died while on duty -- with 28 of the deaths caused by gunfire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.