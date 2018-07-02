Expand / Collapse search
Dangerous Heat continues this week

Janice Dean
By | Fox News

While the heat across the Midwest eases a bit today, hot and humid conditions remain in place over the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Temperatures Tuesday into midweek across the East will lower by a few degrees, but remain very warm with high humidity. 

 A few strong storms will move across the Plains and Upper Midwest with large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain being the main threats:

And wildfire conditions return to critical levels across the Intermountain West as low humidity and warm conditions increase wildfire potential.  

Here's a look ahead to your 4th of July forecast across the country: 
 

