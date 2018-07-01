Illegal immigrant arrested for starting wildfire in Colorado, police say

An illegal immigrant has been arrested on arson charges in connection with the Spring Creek wildfire in southern Colorado that has destroyed homes and forced evacuations.

“The initial cause of the fire was human caused,” the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office said in announcing the arrest Saturday of Jesper Joergensen, 52.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Reuters reported that Joergensen is not a U.S. citizen and will be handed over to U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement once he has faced the charges against him.

Joergensen’s nationality was not revealed.

The Spring Creek fire has been burning east of Fort Garland in Costilla and Huerfano counties and has grown by more than 8,000 acres, reaching 41,292 acres as of Saturday evening, the Denver Post reported Saturday.

The fire has led to mandatory evacuations.

The wildfire started Wednesday afternoon and spread rapidly with the help of dry, hot, windy weather conditions, the paper reported. The fire has moved so fast firefighters have been unable to tally the destruction to homes and buildings.

As of Saturday, the fire was zero percent contained

The Spring Creek fire was one of a dozen wildfires firefighters are battling across the state.