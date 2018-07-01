Bolton: US has plan to dismantle NK nuclear program in year

President Donald Trump's national security adviser says the U.S. has a plan that would lead to the dismantling of North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs in a year.

John Bolton suggests he expects the North Koreans to cooperate because they want to see sanctions lifted quickly and aid from South Korea and Japan start to flow.

Bolton says, "Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be discussing this with the North Koreans in the near future about really how to dismantle all of their WMD and ballistic missile programs in a year."

He adds: "If they have the strategic decision already made to do that, and they're cooperative, we can move very quickly."

Bolton spoke Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation."