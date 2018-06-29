The Latest: The Capital keeps its promise with publication

The Latest on the shootings targeting Maryland's Capital Gazette newspaper(all times local):

9:30 a.m.

A Maryland newspaper attacked by a gunman has kept its promise to put out the next day's paper, despite the shooting deaths of five people in its newsroom.

Hours after a gunman blasted his way inside The Capital Gazette on Thursday, the surviving staff tweeted out their defiance: "Tomorrow, this Capital page will return to its steady purpose of offering readers informed opinion about the world around them. But today, we are speechless."

Friday morning's edition featured in-depth coverage of the shooting and obituaries of the five people killed. Each victim's photo appeared below the masthead.

And below the main shooting story were the staples of a community newspaper: a glance at the day's weather and a teaser to a national story inside: "Trump, Putin: The two leaders will meet in Finland in July."

__

9 a.m.

Court documents say a gunman who fatally shot five people at a Maryland newspaper tried to hide under a desk after the attack until police arrived.

A statement of probable cause obtained Friday by The Associated Press says surveillance video captured Thursday's events at the Capital Gazette. It says Jarrod Ramos entered the newspaper's office around 2:30 p.m.

The statement says Ramos used a "long gun firearm" and shot out the business doors, then shot people he encountered inside, killing five.

The statement says Ramos then "attempted to conceal himself under a desk" until police arrived and located him.

Ramos was in custody Friday and scheduled for a bond hearing at 10:30 a.m.

A spokeswoman for the Office of the Public Defender said the Anne Arundel office would be representing Ramos. She declined comment.

___

5:50 a.m.

Court records filed Friday show Jarrod W. Ramos has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the killings inside Maryland's Capital Gazette office.

The online records do not list an attorney for Ramos, who is scheduled for a bail hearing 10:30 a.m. Friday in Annapolis.

Authorities say Ramos opened fire inside the newspaper office Thursday, killing five and injuring two others. He had a long, acrimonious history with the newspaper, including a lawsuit and years of harassment of its journalists.

___

12: 30 a.m.

Police say a man firing a shotgun killed four journalists and a staffer at Maryland's capital newspaper before officers quickly arrived and took him into custody.

Police say they are a questioning the suspect, a white man in his late 30s, following Thursday's attack on The Capital Gazette in Annapolis.

Acting Police Chief William Krampf of Anne Arundel County says it was a targeted attack in which the gunman "looked for his victims."

Journalists described how they scrambled under desks and sought to hide during a few minutes of terror. They recounted hearing the gunman's footsteps as he moved about the newsroom, firing his weapon.

The attack came amid months of verbal and online attacks on the "fake news media" from politicians and others from President Donald Trump on down.