'His intestines are out,' suspect tells 911 after shooting ex-husband: reports

A South Carolina woman was arrested this week, charged with fatally shooting her ex-husband as he operated a riding lawnmower in the backyard of his home.

The suspect, identified as Ella LaQuarles Harrison-Elmore, 29, of Reevesville, shot the victim twice with a shotgun after an argument, authorities said, according to the State newspaper in Columbia, S.C.

“His intestines are out,” Harrison-Elmore reportedly told a 911 dispatcher during a call for medical assistance.

An affidavit from the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office said Harrison-Elmore confessed to the shooting, Charleston’s WCIV-TV reported.

The suspect was later arrested at a neighbor's house, WCBD-TV reported. She was charged with murder and taken to the Dorchester County Detention Center, according to WCIV.