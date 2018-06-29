California police say man with 'Air Jordan' face tattoo 'wanted' in connection to assault, robbery

A California man with an “Air Jordan” face tattoo is wanted in connection to an armed robbery and assault, authorities with the Bakersfield Police Department said.

Police are looking for Carlos Gazca, 24, and three other unidentified suspects. Gazca and the three others, all of whom are believed to be Hispanic men in their early 20s, allegedly assaulted a victim on June 23 before stealing the victim's car, KGET reported.

The vehicle, which has not been located, is a black 2013 Chevrolet Impala with a California license plate number 6YNB696, according to the news station.

Authorities told KGET that Gazca is wanted for robbery, conspiracy and auto theft.

In an interview with 23ABC, however, Gazca claims he's “being framed.”

“I’m being framed, wrongfully accused of a crime I didn’t commit in the town of Bakersfield,” he said, adding that he moved to Arkansas after he was released from prison in January.

In the past, Gazca has been charged with robbery, battery, burglary and grand theft, according to 23ABC.

A spokesperson for the Bakersfield Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on Friday afternoon.