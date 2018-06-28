Video shows moment when missing toddler found in Georgia woods

A two-year-old girl who was reported missing in a coastal Georgia neighborhood on Wednesday was discovered by rescue crews in a dramatic moment captured on video.

The Port Wentworth Fire Department said in a Facebook post the girl, Kamiyah Vicks, was reported missing around 7:20 a.m., and a search perimeter was quickly established in the area just outside of Savannah.

Major Lee Sherod from the Port Wentworth Police Department told WTOC-TV authorities found the girl's mother in what appeared to be a crisis situation, and came across a child's stroller knocked over near a neighborhood pond. After marine units searched the water, authorities turned their attention to scouring a wooded area the child.

The Savannah Police Department said after two hours of searching a "densely wooded area," they eventually came across the 2-year-old just before 12:30 p.m. Body camera footage showed the officers coming across the girl in thick brush.

BABY SAVED AFTER FALLING 12-FEET DOWN VENTILATION SHAFT IN CONNECTICUT

"Needless to say, our recruits were extremely relieved themselves," police said in a Facebook post. "She was hot and had a few scratches, but will be okay. We are grateful that our guys used the training they've received thus far to bring about a happy ending."

Officials told WTOC the child's mother was hospitalized and was interviewed by investigators from the Port Wentworth Police Department.