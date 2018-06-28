Man allegedly breaks into woman’s home twice, rapes her, found waiting in victim’s bed: cops

A Tennessee man is behind bars after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home twice, raped her, before breaking in a third time to wait for her in bed after she went to the hospital, police say.

Charles Turner, of Memphis, allegedly broke into the woman’s home through her bedroom window. When she arrived home, he allegedly threw her on the ground and attacked her with a mop, WREG reported.

Turner reportedly fled the house and the victim called 911 for help.

A few hours later, Turner reportedly broke into the house again and attacked the victim.

Police said the victim was lying in bed when he entered the home through the same broken window. He allegedly choked her, punched her in the face and forced himself on her.

The woman was able to break free from his hold by grabbing Turner’s private parts. However, the attack didn’t end there.

The woman fled outside and Turner allegedly followed her, grabbed her and shoved her to the ground before hitting her again.

Turner eventually fled again and the victim called for help.

After receiving treatment at a local hospital, the victim returned home and allegedly found Turner laying on her bed waiting for her return.

Turner was finally taken into custody and charged with aggravated rape, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, the station reported.