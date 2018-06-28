Annapolis newsroom shooting leaves 5 people dead; suspect in custody, officials say

At least five people were killed and several others were "gravely injured" during a shooting at the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, Thursday afternoon, local officials said. An unidentified suspect is in custody, Anne Arundel Sheriff Ron Bateman told Fox News.

A possible motive was unclear.

Authorities were called to the scene at Bestgate Road around 2:40 p.m. following word of an active shooter, Anne Arundel County Police Lt. Ryan Frashure told reporters. An investigation is underway but "at this point we believe that it is one suspect," he said.

Authorities said during an evening news conference that they found what they believed "may have been an explosive device," which they said "has been taken care of" and they don't expect to find any others. They added the building has been deemed "tactically secure."

Police said the suspect had not yet been identified but they know he is a white, adult male and the weapon used was "described as a long gun." Police also said "there was no gunfire exchanged between officers and the suspect."

An official told The Associated Press the shooting suspect is not cooperating with investigators.

Police earlier confirmed on Twitter it was an "active shooter" situation and that the building had been "evacuated."

"Officers continuing to search building," the tweet continued.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Annapolis newspaper, says a reporter told them of the shooting.

Phil Davis, who says he's a reporter for the newspaper, tweeted throughout the incident and said "a single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead."

"Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees," he said. "There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore tweeted that they are responding to the incident. The FBI is also sending assets to the scene from Baltimore, Fox News confirmed.

According to WJLA, citing sources, "a shotgun was involved" in the incident.

Video shared by Fox 5 DC showed a line of people with their hands in the air being evacuated from the area.

President Trump, as well as the first lady, have been briefed on the shooting, White House officials confirmed. White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said "our thoughts and prayers are with all that are affected."

Trump later tweeted, "Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on scene."

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted that he was "absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis."

"I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD," he continued. "Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community."

Anthony Messenger, who said he is an intern at the paper, earlier tweeted, "Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.