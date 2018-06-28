Expand / Collapse search
Annapolis newspaper shooting suspect ID'd as Jarrod W. Ramos

Nicole Darrah
By | Fox News
The man suspected of opening fire at the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, killing at least five people, was identified as Jarrod W. Ramos, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Described as a man in his 30s, Ramos was taken into custody after he allegedly shot journalists and other employees of the Annapolis-area newspaper.

ROB HIAASEN, CAPITAL GAZETTE EDITOR AND BROTHER OF AUTHOR CARL HIAASEN, IDENTIFIED AS NEWSROOM SHOOTING VICTIM

Ramos reportedly had a history with the Capital Gazette, as reports said he sued the paper and one of its columnists for defamation in 2012. 

Investigators had trouble identifying the suspect via his fingerprints because his fingers were mutilated, Fox News has learned.

It was not immediately clear whether he self-mutiliated his fingertips to avoid being identified, if he sustained injuries during the shooting or if he had longstanding injuries.

Twitter accounts seemingly belonging to the suspect included images of a gun pointed at someone's head and multiple profanity-laced tweets.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates. Fox News' Chad Pergram and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

