Wisconsin woman pleads not guilty to terrorism charges

A Wisconsin woman accused of trying to plan terrorist attacks using hacked social media accounts has pleaded not guilty to charges against her.

Waheba Issa Dais entered her pleas Wednesday during a brief hearing in federal court. She faces two counts of providing material support to terrorists.

Prosecutors allege the mother of seven tried to recruit people to carry out attacks for the Islamic State, and provided them with information on how to make explosives and poisons.

The FBI said its investigation found that Dais used hacked social media accounts to discuss possible attacks with self-proclaimed members of the Islamic State group, but authorities haven't connected her to any attack plots.

A trial is scheduled for Aug. 27. She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.