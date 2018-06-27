Video shows officers, security guards in hallway as Vegas gunman opens fire a floor above them

Newly released body camera video from the Oct. 1 massacre in Las Vegas includes footage of two metro police officers and three hotel security guards maintaining their positions in a 31st floor hallway at the Mandalay Bay hotel – as a gunman just one floor above them opens fire on a concert crowd.

“Stay in your room!” the five men are heard shouting to hotel guests as they creep along the hallway, with weapons drawn.

In the background, police radio messages are heard.

“Automatic fire. Fully automatic fire from an elevated position. Take cover,” a voice over the radio is heard saying.

“Oh, my God,” a police officer is heard saying as gunfire is heard in the background.

The 2-minute, 27-second video ends with the men huddled against hotel room doors, holding their weapons and waiting.

Other new videos show a Las Vegas police officer rushing a wounded colleague to safety, teams of officers stalking a stairwell in the search of a shooter and more cellphone pleas for help.

“I'm up to 30 victims with gunshots. Where is medical?" one officer asks dispatchers from a makeshift triage scene near the Route 91 Harvest Festival venue, where 58 people were killed and more than 800 were wounded and injured.

Body camera video shows officers sheltering behind patrol vehicles on the Las Vegas Strip in front of the Mandalay Bay hotel amid rapid gunfire from above.

An officer says he sees flashes of gunfire from an upper floor window.

Officer Brady Cook shouts, "I got shot! My arm. My right arm!"

Other videos show officers climbing the stairwell toward the 32nd floor, where authorities say gunman Stephen Paddock fired hundreds of rounds out the windows of a suite and then killed himself before police reached him.

On the street, "We need to move you. We need to get to medical," Cook's partner says as they run to the shelter of another patrol vehicle and he applies a tourniquet to the arm.

The officers duck at a curb during another 10-second burst of rapid gunfire, then hustle to a police car for the drive to a hospital.

"Get down! Get behind cover!" officers are shouting to each other as they drive away. Cook survived.

In another video clip, a female officer stops a man driving a silver SUV toward the concert venue.

"I'm going back to get another victim," he says.

"There ya go," she tells him and waves him through.

Four hours later, a police supervisor tells a dispatcher that she can answer Strip resorts asking when they can allow guests outside that Las Vegas Boulevard remains shut down but that people can use back entrances.

Police and the FBI have declined to comment on the releases now amounting to eight batches since May 2.They total nearly 1,200 audio files, 70 video files and hundreds of written records and witness accounts.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has said authorities believe Paddock acted alone and the attack had no link to international terrorism.

Lombardo has said investigators might never know why gunman Steven Paddock meticulously stockpiled guns for the deadly attack on a concert crowd of 22,000 people.

Last week, Las Vegas police released 23 body camera videos and more than 100 audio files from Oct. 1, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. More records are expected next week, the report said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.