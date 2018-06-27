Tractor-trailer overturns in North Carolina, spills hundreds of watermelons onto interstate

A tractor-trailer capsized in North Carolina on Tuesday, sending hundreds of watermelons spilling out onto an interstate.

The Huntersville Fire Department said the overturned vehicle was located on the I-485 inner loop ramp to I-77 northbound.

Fire officials later tweeted snaps of the produce on the ground, warning drivers to prepare for major delays.

“The truck is blocking the entire ramp, expect traffic delays in the area for some time. Use caution & YIELD to responding units,” the fire department said.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol told Fox 46 the driver had been traveling "too fast for the curve," given the truck's heavy weight.

It took traffic crews hours to upright the semi-truck and remove smashed watermelon from the road, the news station reported.