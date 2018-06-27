Tornado injures 8 people, 2 critically, in small Kansas town

Officials say a tornado that slammed into an eastern Kansas town damaged 175 structures and injured eight people, two of them critically.

Kansas Adjutant General's Office spokeswoman Jane Welch says the twister touched down Tuesday night in the Greenwood County town of Eureka, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) east of Wichita. Greenwood County Emergency Management said on Twitter that the community of about 2,400 people took a "direct hit."

Gov. Jeff Colyer declared a state of disaster emergency in the county about an hour after the storm. Welch says the damaged structures include the high school, along with homes, businesses and outbuildings.

The storm also downed power lines, leaving more than 5,000 utility customers in the dark. Welch says power has been restored to about half of them.