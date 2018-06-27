Expand / Collapse search
The Weather Front

Strong storms across the Plains and Midwest and extreme heat moves into the East Coast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News

The extreme heat will spread across the Southwest to the Plains today.

high heat

Temperatures will be on the rise across the East Coast this weekend. 

sunday

Low humidity and warm conditions will make for critical wildfire conditions across the West through Friday.   

drought

Severe storms swept through the Plains and Midwest yesterday with several reports of tornadoes:

storm reports

And now a system stretching from the Plains through the Appalachians and the Tennessee River Valley will bring the risk of strong storms and heavy rain.

severe

Be safe everyone!

today

 

