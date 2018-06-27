Strong storms across the Plains and Midwest and extreme heat moves into the East Coast

The extreme heat will spread across the Southwest to the Plains today.

Temperatures will be on the rise across the East Coast this weekend.

Low humidity and warm conditions will make for critical wildfire conditions across the West through Friday.

Severe storms swept through the Plains and Midwest yesterday with several reports of tornadoes:

And now a system stretching from the Plains through the Appalachians and the Tennessee River Valley will bring the risk of strong storms and heavy rain.

Be safe everyone!