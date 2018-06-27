Man charges, jumps on SUV in wild road-rage incident in Florida

A man was caught on video Sunday in a road-rage incident on a Florida street punching a black SUV and then running and attempting to jump on it.

The video was captured in Hialeah at an intersection just south of Interstate 75, according to WSVN-TV. The man is seen confronting the vehicle and flexing before punching it. When the SUV backs away, the man charges it.

Patresha Isidore told WSVN-TV that she was behind the wheel of the black SUV and said the incident started when her ex-boyfriend didn’t want her to leave their home to pick up her daughter.

“I had to go get my child. I wasn’t going to deal with any foolishness,” she said.

Isidore said she filmed a second video from inside the car and had to get out of the situation even with her ex-boyfriend trying to jump onto her car.

“That guy is crazy,” she said. “He won’t leave me alone. We broke up about eight months ago.”

Isidore said she’s trying to file a restraining order against him even though they still live together.