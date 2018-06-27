Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Tennessee

Man arrested after sprinkling cocaine on officer's head, police say

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Antonio Freeman allegedly sprinkled cocaine on an officer's head.

Antonio Freeman allegedly sprinkled cocaine on an officer's head.  (Metro Nashville Police Department)

A Tennessee man was arrested Monday after allegedly sprinkling cocaine over an officer’s head, police said.

Nashville police officers saw Antonio Freeman roll what appeared to be marijuana in a blunt, FOX17 Nashville reported, citing an arrest affidavit. When an officer approached Freeman, police said he tried to hide the blunt he was rolling.

Freeman, 20, put the rolling papers and marijuana in his pocket and, in front of three officers, took out a bag of cocaine and began to sprinkle the power on Officer Ryan Caulfield’s head, The Tennessean reported.

Freeman was arrested and police seized 2.5 grams of cocaine that he allegedly tried to destroy, according to FOX17 Nashville. Police said they also discovered a scale and a pill bottle with marijuana residue behind the man’s scrotum, according to the station.

He was arrested on felony drug and tampering charges and remained in Metro Nashville Police custody on $5,000 bond Tuesday.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.