Man accused of driving into crowd at Charlottesville rally, killing 1 person, charged with federal hate crimes

The man accused of mowing down a counter-protester at last year’s white nationalist rally in Charlottesville is now facing federal hate crime charges.

James Alex Fields Jr., a 21-year-old from Ohio, has been charged with one count of a hate crime resulting in the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer. He also is facing 28 other hate crime charges involving attempts to kill others, according to an indictment released Wednesday, in addition to first-degree murder and other charges at the state level.

“As Fields drove into and through the crowd, Fields struck numerous individuals, killing Heather Heyer and injuring many others,” the indictment reads.

It said the day before the “Unite the Right” rally in Virginia, a family member warned Fields, through a text message, to be careful as he prepared to leave his home in Maumee.

"We're not the ones who need to be careful,” Fields allegedly wrote back, attaching an image of Adolf Hitler.

The indictment also said prior to the rally Fields, through social media accounts he operated, “expressed and promoted his belief that white people are superior to other races and peoples; expressed support of the social and racial policies of Adolf Hitler and Nazi-era Germany, including the Holocaust; and espoused violence against African Americans, Jewish people and members of other racial, ethnic and religious groups he perceived to be non-white.”

Then when he showed up to the rally, "participants, including Fields, engaged in chants promoting or expressing white supremacist and other racist and anti-Semitic views," the indictment adds.

"Last summer's violence in Charlottesville cut short a promising young life and shocked the nation," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Wednesday. "Today's indictment should send a clear message to every would-be criminal in America that we aggressively prosecute violent crimes of hate that threaten the core principles of our nation."

Meanwhile, the organizer behind the rally is planning another event in August – this time, right next to the White House.

The National Park Service announced last week that it approved an application for Jason Kessler’s “white civil rights rally”, scheduled for the weekend of August 11 in Lafayette Square. A permit though has not yet been issued and the details are still being finalized.

The gathering will fall on the one-year anniversary of the Charlottesville event.

“Attendees will meet at rally point of convenience for law enforcement, then march to Lafayette to give speeches,” Kessler wrote in his application for the event, describing it as a gathering that will be “protesting civil rights abuse in Charlottesville Va.”

Kessler says he is expecting around 400 attendees and added that “members of Antifa affiliated groups will try to disrupt.”

In a website promoting the event, it says that attendees should bring only American or Confederate flags, that it is “mandatory” to wear a body camera, and that they should only take bathroom breaks at “approved” times to avoid getting separated.

“No one should have to fight through a mob of armed Communists to enter a public park and express their Constitutional rights,” it adds.

Kessler, who is from Charlottesville, originally tried to go back to the city to hold the anniversary rally there, but was turned away, the Associated Press reported.

Kessler said before last year’s event that it was organized partly to protest the removal of Confederate symbols.

"This is about an anti-white climate within the Western world and the need for white people to have advocacy like other groups do," he had been quoted as saying.

Kessler is also a founder of a group dedicated to "defending Western Civilization," Fox News previously reported, and identifies himself as a “freelance journalist”.

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.