The Latest: Lawyer says teen's family has guarded optimism

The Latest on the arrest of a police officer in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man near Pittsburgh (all times local):

11 a.m.

A lawyer representing the family of an unarmed black teen shot and killed by a police officer as he fled a traffic stop says the family is approaching the homicide charge filed against the officer with "guarded optimism."

Lawyer Lee Merritt said Wednesday on Twitter the family of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. seeks justice.

East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld was charged Wednesday with criminal homicide. Records show the 30-year-old gave inconsistent statements about whether he believed Rose had a gun.

The complaint says Rose was struck in the right side of his face, his elbow and the fatal shot that hit his back and struck his heart. Authorities say two guns were found in the car and an empty magazine was found in Rose's pocket. The teen was unarmed when he was shot.

___

10:20 a.m.

A criminal complaint charging a Pennsylvania police officer with criminal homicide in the death of an unarmed black teen says the officer gave inconsistent statements.

East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld was arrested Wednesday in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose on June 19. He was released on $250,000 bond.

At first, Rosfeld told detectives that when Rose got out of the car, he saw something "he perceived as a gun." Rosfeld says he then stepped behind his car door and fired his weapon.

But the criminal complaint says the officer later told detectives he did not see a gun.

The complaint reveals Rose was shot in the back, the side of his face and his elbow. He was unarmed but had an empty gun magazine in his pocket.

___

9:15 a.m.

A Pennsylvania police officer has turned himself in to face a charge of criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teen a week ago.

The attorney for East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld tells Pittsburgh TV station WPXI the officer surrendered Wednesday morning, has been arraigned and faces a July 6 preliminary hearing. The attorney didn't immediately return a call from the Associated Press.

The district attorney plans a news conference on the case later in the morning but has not yet commented.

Rosfeld, who is white , is charged in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. on June 19 in East Pittsburgh.

The officer opened fire after Rose and another teen arrested this week fled when their car was pulled over on suspicion they were involved in a drive-by shooting.

___

8:45 a.m.

A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.

The charge against East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld is included in court records obtained by media organizations. It wasn't known Wednesday if the 30-year-old Penn Hills resident has retained an attorney, and the district attorney's office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Rosfeld, who is white, is charged in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. on June 19.

Authorities have said Rose and another teen arrested this week fled after being pulled over on suspicion they were involved in a drive-by shooting. Rose was shot three times, leading to daily protests around Pittsburgh.

Rosfeld has been on administrative leave since the shooting occurred.

___

1:10 a.m.

A Pennsylvania mayor is facing sharp criticism for comments she allegedly made on social media suggesting people protesting the police killing of an unarmed black teenager should be hit with water cannons.

Arnold Mayor Karen Peconi is accused of sharing a video on her personal Facebook page of water cannons being used on protesters elsewhere and writing comments such as "we need one of these" and "bring the hoses."

Peconi's posts came during ongoing protests of the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. in East Pittsburgh on June 19. Her Facebook account has since been deleted.

WTAE-TV reports Peconi denied making the posts Monday.

Several city council members have condemned the posts. Councilor Joseph Bia said Peconi should resign.

Arnold is about 20 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.