Veteran protesting treatment by VA sets himself on fire near Georgia State Capitol, police say

A veteran disgruntled with the federal Department of Veterans Affairs was severely burned Tuesday after he set himself on fire outside the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta, according to reports.

Police responded to the chaotic scene quickly, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Authorities said the man, who was injured and has not been identified, was protesting his treatment by the VA, according to the station.

He used a combination of fireworks and gasoline to set himself on fire shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that the veteran was a 58 year-old man from an Atlanta suburb.

“He was strapped with some homemade incendiary devices, firecrackers and doused himself with some kind of flammable liquid,” Georgia State Patrol Capt. Mark Perry told the paper.

The veteran was burned over 85 to 90 percent of his body and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Fox 5 reported that officers acted quickly to put out the fire.

A bomb robot was brought to the scene to make sure there were no other explosives in the area, the station reported.

The sound of explosions could be heard during a nearby news conference by the Georgia State Patrol and other agencies about Georgia's new hands-free law, which takes effect on July 1, Fox 5 reported.

The event was interrupted as state troopers in attendance rushed over to where the the sound of explosions was coming from.

