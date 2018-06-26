Route 66, Larimer Square on National Trust's endangered list

The National Trust for Historic Preservation is identifying 11 places around the U.S. that it says are at risk because of development or neglect.

The National Trust list, released Tuesday, includes Route 66, African-American historic sites in Connecticut and Mississippi, and Denver's Larimer Square.

Larimer Square is a thriving retail center but it's also Denver's oldest commercial block and first historic district. The National Trust says Larimer Square's history is threatened by proposals to build two towers and partly demolish several buildings.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation is a private nonprofit. Its annual endangered places list can mobilize support for preservation.

But listings can also be controversial in cases where the Trust is proposing a halt to development and locals are arguing for economic growth.