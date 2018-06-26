North Carolina firefighters help family struggling to fill pool by using fire hose

Firefighters in Charlotte, North Carolina were praised after they lent their fire hose to a family who was using pots to fill up a pool on Sunday when temperatures reached the mid-90s.

After responding to a medical call, firefighters with Charlotte Fire Station 18 “stumbled across a family desperately trying to fill up a small pool by filling pots from the sink” the fire station wrote on Facebook, adding that the family, who has not yet been identified, was using the pool not only to beat the heat but also in celebration of a young boy’s birthday.

After filling the pool, the fire station said the “simple task” resulted in “laughter, smiles and a lifelong memory for the neighborhood kids as well as the men on Engine 18.”

Many social media users reacted positively to the fire station’s act of kindness.

“So proud of you guys - always awesome in my book!” one user wrote.

“True heroes who serve community!” another commented.

“Men and women like you are the reason I still believe there is good in the world. This act of kindness will definitely impact those kids a major way. Great job guys,” a user added.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire station’s post had more than 650 reactions and 100 shares.