If North Korea disarms, will US missile defense lose favor?

President Donald Trump says the Singapore summit put North Korea on a path to eliminating its nuclear weapons. If that proves true, then it also may have poked a hole in the Pentagon's main argument for a multibillion-dollar expansion of missile defense.

After his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump said, "There is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea."

His own administration later contradicted him by saying the threat remains, but if Kim does disarm, then Congress may see less logic to spending $6 billion or more to expand a missile defense system based in Alaska that is designed mainly with North Korea in mind.

When Defense Secretary Jim Mattis visited the Alaska site Monday, he acknowledged that the future path is in question.