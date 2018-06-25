Vietnam veteran, New York state deputy arrest man accused of stealing dog tags from war memorial

A 73-year-old Vietnam veteran and a New York state deputy arrested a homeless man who allegedly snatched dog tags from a war memorial last week, the Daily Freeman reported.

Part-time Ulster County Sheriff’s Office security officer Dennis McGuire and Deputy Deborah Prusack reportedly made the arrest in Kingston on Wednesday.

A witness notified McGuire about someone grabbing “a set of commemorative military dog tags from the war memorial located in front of the Ulster County Office Building,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Suspect Jeris B. Lincoln had the tags on when he was located by McGuire and Prusack, according to the post.

Lincoln, it added, was arrested and charged with petit larceny.

“He was arrigned [sic] in Ulster Town Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $100 cash bail or $200 secured bond,” the sheriff’s office said.

McGuire brought the dog tags back to the war memorial, it explained, also taking time to speak about his military service.

“The arrest was especially satisfying for Officer McGuire, who proudly served his country in the United States Army and completed a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1965-66 in the A Shau Valley,” it said.