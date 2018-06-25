NYPD IDs 1 of 5 suspects in mistaken-identity machete killing

The New York Police Department on Monday identified one of five suspects in the brutal killing of a 15-year-old boy who was pulled out of a store and stabbed several times by a group of men with long knives.

Surveillance footage published by the Post showed Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz being dragged from the store by his attackers, who were seen stabbing the teen repeatedly with a machete.

The New York Post, citing police sources, identified one of the suspects as Kevin J. Alvarez, 19. He was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault, the paper reported.

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Jun 22, 2018 at 9:50am PDT

Two suspects reportedly were taken into custody in the Bronx, while three more were tracked down to Paterson, New Jersey.

The attack stemmed from a case of "mistaken identity," the paper reported.

Members of the Trinitarios street gangs reportedly apologized to Guzman-Feliz's family and said, "It wasn't supposed to be him."

Police said they responded to a 911 call about an assault in progress just before midnight on Wednesday.

Guzman-Feliz, according to investigators, got into an argument with a group outside a bodega on East 183rd Street and was stabbed in the neck. The suspects bolted and Guzman-Feliz tried to reach a nearby hospital on foot, but collapsed before arriving.

NYPD Chief Terence Monahan described Guzman-Feliz's murder as "among the most brutal crimes I've seen in my 36yr career."

Fox News' Nicole Darrah contributed to this report