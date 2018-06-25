Man dons suit, paddle boards across Hudson to make meeting on time

Commuting in the Big Apple has gotten so bad, a New Jersey man chose to cross the Hudson River on a paddle board to make his meeting on time — in a suit, no less.

“I didn’t wanna pay for the toll,” recounted Scott Holt, a 32-year-old “struggling comedian” from Jersey City who braved rough winds and choppy waters to get to Manhattan on Thursday.

“I’m a starving artist, so I had the board and just kind of popped on and went.”

Paddling across the Hudson — especially in bad weather — is a feat in itself. Holt managed to do it with a briefcase in his hand and no leash or lifejacket to keep him from drowning.

“I was just trying to get to my meeting,” he told The Post, laughing.

“I stupidly didn’t bring a leash or a lifejacket, so if a [wave] took the board, then I just would’ve been stuck out there drowning in a suit,” the comic explained. “That’s the worst way to drown — dressed up.”

In order to get to Manhattan, Holt had to use his momentum to cruise through the wake from nearby ferry boats.

“I didn’t really know where I was going. I was just aiming in that direction,” he said, referring to Manhattan. “I was trying to get towards a spot I could get on and off quickly, and then the current started to pick up and I was like, ‘Oh f—k, I gotta get out of here quick.’ Any port in the storm, you know?”

Holt hit rougher waves once he got closer to Manhattan, and realized he needed to get to shore. The funnyman paddled up to a closed-down water taxi dock and found a curious police officer, who was waiting for him.

“He was just more confused than anything,” Holt said. “He didn’t know what to do with me. I was like, ‘Hey man, do you want me to go somewhere else? I don’t want to come out here and be arrested.’”

