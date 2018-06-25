The Latest: California firefighters salute slain colleague

The Latest on a shooting of two firefighters and another person in Southern California (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

The body of a Southern California firefighter shot to death in the line of duty has arrived at a coroner's office after a solemn motorcade.

A coroner's van carrying the remains of Capt. Dave Rosa was escorted Monday by a column of fire trucks and law enforcement vehicles on the long drive from the port city of Long Beach to the morgue near downtown Los Angeles.

Firefighters from many departments stood on streets and on freeway overpasses, saluting as the procession passed by.

The 17-year veteran of the Long Beach Fire Department was one of two firefighters hit by gunfire before dawn as they responded to an explosion and fire at a senior living apartment tower.

The other firefighter's wounds are described as not life-threatening. A third gunshot victim only described as a civilian was said at midmorning to be in critical condition and in surgery.

Police have detained a person believed to be a resident of the building and have recovered a gun but there's no word on a motive for the violence.

12:40 p.m.

8:26 a.m.

7:24 a.m.

