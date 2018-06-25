Georgia teacher's dying wish fulfilled by students

A Georgia elementary schoolteacher who died earlier this month after a fight with cancer made a touching final request.

Tammy Waddell, 58, had a selfless wish for her funeral — backpacks with school supplies for students in need.

The Forsyth County elementary schoolteacher was remembered by family, students, and colleagues who brought the gifts to her funeral.

Waddell’s cousin tweeted that she was a “teacher to the end.”

Johnson’s heartfelt tweets honoring his cousin were received warmly on social media.

One Reddit user said, “We need more Tammy Waddells in the world.”

His picture reportedly received more than 100,000 up votes on Reddit.

Waddell’s legacy is inspiring advocates of the education system.

“My dad was a teacher for 25 years and my sister currently teaches high school,” a Reddit user said. “I know the passion they share to simply make our future generations better. I have so much respect for teachers and you can tell Mrs. Waddell positively impacted hundreds of lives.”