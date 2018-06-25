Chicago priest stripped of duties amid misconduct probe

The pastor of a Chicago Roman Catholic Church has been stripped of his duties after an investigation by a religious order.

The Chicago Tribune reports a letter from the Congregation of the Resurrection was distributed Sunday to members of St. John Cantius Catholic Parish announcing the removal of the Rev. C. Frank Phillips.

The letter informed churchgoers the order's review board looked into allegations of improper conduct by Phillips involving adult men. He was removed as St. John Cantius' pastor in March.

Phillips' attorney Steve Komie told the Tribune the review board determined Phillips hadn't violated any civil, canon or criminal law.

Archdiocese of Chicago spokeswoman Paula Waters said there were standards of behavior Phillips did not meet. She noted the board didn't recommend Phillips' return to St. John Cantius.