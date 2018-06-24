Occupy ICE protest held outside Portland City Hall

Hundreds of people gathered outside Portland City Hall Sunday afternoon to protest the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Sunday’s protest was organized by Occupy ICE. It originally was scheduled to be held outside the ICE facility on Southwest Macadam Avenue in Portland — where protesters have been camped out since last Sunday — but was later moved to City Hall.

People say they are protesting ICE’s tactics, and say the agency should be done away with entirely.

After hearing from several speakers, about a couple hundred people marched back to the encampment outside the ICE facility.

The camp, which has continued to grow, has forced ICE to close its office temporarily.

