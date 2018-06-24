Mom of Bronx boy, 15, killed in 'brutal' stabbing says she hasn't heard from mayor de Blasio

The grieving family of a Bronx teen murdered in a horrific case of mistaken identity last week still hasn’t heard a peep from Mayor de Blasio or Police Commissioner James O’Neill, the mom told The Post on Sunday.

“I have not heard from them. No one in their offices contacted me,” said Leandra Feliz, 48 — as she left home Sunday to make funeral arrangements for her 15-year-old son, Lesandro Guzman-Feliz.

HUNT ON FOR GROUP OF YOUNG MEN WANTED IN VICIOUS STABBING OF 15-YEAR-OLD BOY

Guzman-Feliz — a member of the NYPD’s Explorers youth program who dreamed of becoming a cop — was dragged from a Bronx bodega Wednesday night and mercilessly hacked to death with machetes by a half-dozen thugs. The chilling slaying was caught on surveillance video.

The gangbangers — believed to be members of the ruthless Dominican gang Trinitarios — may have mistaken Guzman-Feliz for another young man seen in a raunchy video having sex with one of the thugs’ female relatives, police sources have said.

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday — as Hizzoner prepared to party down in the annual gay Pride parade.

