Carjacking suspect's victim remains paralyzed, in critical condition

A Washington state man was just beginning to get his life back together when a gunman on a shooting spree last weekend left him paralyzed from the neck down.

Rickey Fievez, 48, remains hospitalized, in critical condition.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover Fievez’s medical costs. According to the page, Fievez has lost his spleen and part of his pancreas.

“When we talk to him he can shake his head and blink to answer us, but can’t move anything else,” wrote Tyler Fievez, Rickey’s son.

Tyler Fievez said Friday that his father may lose his voice from injuries to his diaphragm.

Prior to the shooting, the elder Fievez had spent several years in prison for drug-related charges, according to the state Department of Corrections. He was released in October and landed a job with a fencing company. The company’s owner said Fievez was on his way to being promoted.

Fievez was dropping off his partner at a Walmart in Tumwater when the gunman opened fire Sunday, the Seattle Times reported.

The gunman exited the store and attempted to carjack Fievez’s car. The gunman shot him twice before moving on to another car.

A pastor named David George, who had been inside the Walmart and was legally carrying a concealed weapon, fatally shot the gunman before the suspect could carjack another vehicle.

Police later identified the suspect as Tim O. Day, 44. They say Day had carjacked a 16-year-old before entering the Walmart parking lot.