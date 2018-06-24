California wildfire burns 12 buildings, threatens hundreds

A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

State fire officials say the Pawnee Fire broke out near the community of Clearlake Oaks on Saturday evening and was burning out of control Sunday.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Battalion Chief Jonathan Cox says 600 homes have been evacuated.

He says cause of the fire isn't immediately known and there's no estimate on when it might be contained.

The more than 2-square-mile blaze was one of four burning in rural areas across Northern California on Sunday.

Another, in Tehama County, has consumed more than 5 square miles but didn't burn any structures.