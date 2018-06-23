Armed bank robber caught after giving teller his ID, police say

A quick-thinking bank teller in Ohio convinced an armed robbery suspect to hand over his own driver's license earlier this month, leading to his eventual arrest, police said.

The suspect, identified as David Menser, 51, walked into a Huntington Bank in Columbus on June 4 and gave the teller a note saying he was armed and demanding money, authorities said.

"I have a gun," the note read, the Columbus Dispatch reported, citing the arrest warrant.

The teller gave the man a stack of cash, but he demanded more from the machine in the lobby. The amount of cash given was not immediately known.

The teller then told the suspect that a driver's license was required for making withdrawals from the machine, so the suspect handed over his own license, police said.

Menser fled with the cash, but the license helped police track him down on June 15.

He faces charges of aggravated robbery and threatening with a deadly weapon, police said.

“This is rare but not unheard of,” Detective Brad Thomas, Columbus Division of Police, told the Dispatch. “I’ve seen it a couple of other times.”

Menser is accused of robbing at least four other banks in Columbus, Thomas said.

In two of the robberies, he was seen fleeing in a white vehicle, WCMH-TV reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.