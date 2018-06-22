Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Gun owner saves pregnant pizza driver from beating, robbery: police

By Benjamin Brown | Fox News
A pregnant woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital as a precaution after a gun owner stopped her from being assaulted and robbed, police say.

Talk about being a good neighbor.

A pregnant pizza driver was being beaten with a rifle by two teens in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday night when a gun-owning nearby resident saw the incident and sprang into action, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“Drop the gun or I’ll drop you.”

- Dennis Madaris, gun owner who broke up robbery attempt

Dennis Madaris told the station he pulled out his weapon and told the suspects, “Drop the gun or I’ll drop you,” according to the station.

That’s when Madaris said the teens ditched the weapon and took off running.

A 16-year-old boy and girl were later arrested in connection with the attack. They were charged with assault, possession of a firearm and attempt to commit robbery, the station reported.

The pregnant woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital as a precaution. 

Benjamin Brown is a reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bdbrown473.